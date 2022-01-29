AJ Styles reveals bold ambitions for WWE Royal Rumble 2022 (Exclusive)

Former WWE Champion AJ Styles recently shared his goals for the upcoming edition of Royal Rumble.

The Phenomenal One is one of the most successful superstars in WWE today. Although Styles has several accolades to his name in the company, he is motivated to conquer another milestone this Saturday.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, AJ Styles said that he needs to win the Royal Rumble as it's the one thing that he has not achieved in his WWE career. He is determined to fight until the end and be the last man standing in the 30-man match. He was quoted as saying:

"I need to [win]. I need to. I have achieved so much, but I have not won the Royal Rumble. I will win it. I wanna go till the end; I want to be the last man standing because then at least I can say I have done it." (3:53 - 4:14)

You can watch Styles' full interview below:

AJ Styles picks the top favorites for two championship matches at WWE Royal Rumble 2022

The upcoming edition of Royal Rumble will feature two world championship bouts. Universal Champion Roman Reigns is scheduled to put his title on the line against Seth Rollins at the event. On the other hand, Brock Lesnar will look to defend the WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley in a much-awaited encounter.

Styles believes Rollins knows Reigns better than anyone else. However, he doesn't think The Architect can dethrone The Tribal Chief as the latter is on a whole different level in his current run on SmackDown.

The Phenomenal One also discussed Lashley and Lesnar's feud so far and shared an insightful take on their rivalry. He feels that The Beast Incarnate is projecting a different side to his character, which is quite unlike the Brock Lesnar that everyone knows.

Instead, he feels everyone should keep an eye on Bobby Lashley, who has been extremely quiet throughout this storyline.

Another title match confirmed for Royal Rumble will witness Becky Lynch putting her RAW Women's Championship on the line against Doudrop. Both superstars have been involved in an intense feud leading up to the event, and the latter will look to make the most of her opportunity by pushing The Man to her limits tomorrow night.

