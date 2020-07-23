WWE Superstar AJ Styles hasn't shied away from stating his honest opinion on Paul Heyman. He recently made it known that Heyman is a "bold-faced liar", and also cleared up the rumors about the RAW locker room making fun of him.

Now, AJ Styles has taken another shot at Heyman in one of his videos on his official Twitch handle. The Phenomenal One said that he has had talks with a lot of co-workers about the current situation involving him and Heyman, and added that it was tough for him to find someone who was a fan of Heyman. Styles mentioned that many co-workers of his 'despised' Heyman because of his lies.

I talked to a lot of guys about this situation, and you wouldn't believe how many people that I worked with despises this guy because of his lies. It was almost kinda hard to find someone who liked him.

AJ Styles has taken several shots at Heyman since he moved to SmackDown

AJ Styles moved to WWE SmackDown a short while ago, after a year-long stint on WWE RAW. Soon after, rumors began circulating about Styles having backstage heat with Paul Heyman, and that his brand transfer was a result of the RAW locker room making fun of him.

Although AJ Styles has made everything clear in the past few weeks, it's safe to say that he isn't exactly on good terms with Heyman. Interestingly, Heyman has had nothing but praise for Styles, and has dubbed him as one of the greatest wrestlers in the world.