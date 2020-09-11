AJ Styles says Daniel Bryan's new WWE role could be a conflict of interest

Former WWE Champion Daniel Bryan, has been absent from WWE television for a long time, with reports suggesting that his absence is due to the birth of his second child. Bryan's last match in WWE was against AJ Styles in June, for the Intercontinental title, which the latter won.

Recent reports have revealed that Bryan is working in a backstage role with WWE as part of the creative team. AJ Styles has talked about Bryan's new role in WWE, and how it could be a little problematic.

AJ Styles reveals the problem with Daniel Bryan's new backstage role in WWE

AJ Styles talked about Bryan's new creative role in WWE and how there could be some issues cropping up from it. He said on his Twitch stream that it would be hard to be a talent, i.e. an in-ring performer, while also being a part of the creative team, i.e. being a writer or producer.

Here's what AJ Styles had to say:

"I think as long as he’s not coming up with his own storyline, because you tend to put yourself, obviously in the better storyline because it’s your idea. You have this idea and when you pitch something like a storyline to one of the writers or even Vince or whoever, you have to convince them it’s the right one. It could be funny or entertaining or whatever it might be. So I think that’s more difficult, to make people see through your eyes and if you’re able to come up with your own storyline then you know what it’s going to look like, which will always be better. I really believe that. So, I think it’d be hard to be in creative and also be a talent. I think that’d be difficult.” (H/T Post Wrestling)

Bryan, who returned to the ring in 2018 after a few years away due to injury, is possibly in the final few years of his in-ring career. The former WWE Champion is transitioning to becoming a part-time wrestler and is now part of the creative team, backstage in WWE.