"It's a shame" - AJ Styles hints that he will not be appearing at WWE Clash at the Castle

On September 3rd, WWE will have its first stadium show in the United Kingdom in over thirty years. Clash at the Castle will air from the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. AJ Styles has hinted that he will not appear at WWE's Clash at the Castle.

The advertised main event for the show is Roman Reigns versus Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Liv Morgan will defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against Shayna Baszler and a 6-woman tag team match has also been confirmed for the show.

AJ did not have a match at SummerSlam but did help Logan Paul in his match against The Miz. Ciampa was ringside and kept interfering in the match. AJ rushed to the ring and chased Ciampa through the crowd, allowing Logan Paul to pick up the win over The A-Lister.

In a recent interview with Inside the Ropes, AJ was asked about the upcoming premium live event and seemed to hint that he might not be a part of the show:

"I would love to put on a show. I don't know that I have a story or anything and it's a shame," said Styles. "There are plenty of other performers that have great stories, so I'm not saddened by the fact that I won't be there because I know you guys are going to have such a great night with so many great matches." (14:01-14:22)

AJ Styles on working with Omos in WWE

AJ also discussed working with Omos on RAW. The former tag team captured the RAW Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 37. The 45-year-old joked that working with the big man took some years off his career because he had to take all the bumps in the matches.

The former WWE Champion then complimented Omos and stated that the company needs guys like him because he is a spectacle:

"You know it was one of those things where you like all great I'm in a tag match so I don't have to take all the bumps and falls and whatnot," he added. "But that's just not when you're tagging with Omos. You're taking all of them so that took a couple of years off my career, I think but it was well worth it. This guy is just, if you've never saw him before he's unbelievable." (12:10- 12:35)

Clash at the Castle is still a few weeks away, so there is some time for AJ to work his way onto the card. It will be interesting to see if The Phenomenal One makes his way onto the upcoming premium live event.

