AJ Styles is sent an ominous threat by WWE star

AJ Styles has not had the most peaceful week, as he was attacked at home. The star has now got an ominous threat.

On SmackDown, a tape showed how AJ Styles was attacked at home by LA Knight. The Megastar pulled up to Styles' home, and when he came out, he attacked him. The two men were brawling, with Knight having the upper hand when the police arrived.

Police arrested Knight and took him into custody. They also had to separate The Phenomenal One from him when the enraged Knight attacked him again in the middle of the other star being taken away. Knight was not sorry in the least, letting Styles know that he'd be back again if he didn't show up on SmackDown.

WWE confirmed that Styles had not pressed charges and that Knight had been released.

Knight has now sent a message to Styles, asking him to invest in a front gate instead of buying video games. The ominous nature of the warning seems to mean that he might return and attack AJ Styles again if the former champion is not careful.

This comes ahead of RAW, but with both stars being on SmackDown, it's unlikely that fans will see anything further come off this until Friday.

LA Knight and AJ Styles will meet at WrestleMania

The arrest has by no means dampened the feud between the two stars, with Knight and Styles set to face each other at WrestleMania XL.

Knight challenged the star, and Styles was forced to accept after things between the two came to a head. Fans will now have to wait and see how they react on SmackDown.

This is not the first time that Styles' home has been invaded since him coming to WWE either, with Samoa Joe going after his family during their feud in the past as well.