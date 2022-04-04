"I hope that's what I'm able to do in my career" - AJ Styles reveals his ultimate goal in WWE

WWE Superstar AJ Styles has commented on what he wants to achieve in his wrestling career.

The 44-year-old has been one of the top performers in WWE for several years now. the former WWE Champion is geared up to face one of his toughest challenges at WrestleMania 38 as he goes one-on-one with WWE legend Edge. The match is scheduled to take place on Night 2 of the two-day event.

The Phenomenal One was recently in conversation with Mike Johnson of PWInsider and was asked where he sees himself in two years' time. AJ found it tough to answer the question but revealed that he would like to end his career just like The Undertaker did:

"That is a tough question because I'm not sure how I envision it. I just hope that I'm able to stay healthy and excited enough to finish strong. I just want to keep going as hard as I can until I decide it's time to hang them up. The Undertaker was able to decide it's time to hang them up. I want to make the decision. I hope that's what I'm able to do in my career," said Styles.

Sportskeeda Wrestling

AJ Styles and Edge will walk into the ring tonight, amassing these accolades in their respective careers.

AJ Styles and Edge will walk into the ring tonight, amassing these accolades in their respective careers.

AJ Styles warns Edge ahead of their WrestleMania 38 clash

The Phenomenal One has sent out a warning to the Rated-R Superstar Edge ahead of their mega clash on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

During the build-up to WrestleMania 38, Edge launched a vicious attack on Styles which included a low-blow and two Con-Chair-Tos. AJ was clearly not impressed by the treatment he received and took to Twitter to fire a shot of his own. Styles labeled Edge a "coward."

"I accepted your #WrestleMania challege like a man and you responded like a coward. You got the better of me on #WWERaw and made your move. Now you better prepare yourself for mine." - wrote AJ Styles.

AJ Styles



You got the better of me on



Now you better prepare yourself for mine. I accepted your #WrestleMania challenge like a man and you responded like a coward.You got the better of me on #WWERaw and made your move.Now you better prepare yourself for mine. I accepted your #WrestleMania challenge like a man and you responded like a coward.You got the better of me on #WWERaw and made your move. Now you better prepare yourself for mine. https://t.co/sjlP7mQW9t

Who do you think will emerge victorious at WrestleMania 38? Edge or AJ Styles? Sound off below!

