AJ Styles shows off heartbreaking tribute after final WWE Japan appearance

By JP David
Modified Oct 19, 2025 12:16 GMT
AJ Styles is set to retire in 2026.
AJ Styles is set to retire in 2026. (Photo: WWE.com)

AJ Styles wrestled his final WWE match in Japan on Saturday, beating Kofi Kingston in Tokyo. Styles showed off his tribute to the Land of Orient as he started counting down the days of his legendary career.

After plenty of speculation about his future in WWE, The Phenomenal One confirmed before Crown Jewel: Perth that he's set to end his career in 2026. It's still unclear if it will be at the end of next year or upon the expiry of his contract.

Styles was in Japan along with many WWE stars for a couple of supershows in Tokyo. He defeated El Grande Americano and Ivar in a triple threat match on Friday before winning a one-on-one match against Kofi Kingston the following day.

In a post on Instagram, AJ Styles showed off the mask he wore for his final WWE match in Japan. It has been a tradition for the two-time WWE Champion to wear a mask during his entrances there. He added a little touching tribute to his mask this time around, with the words "Thank you Japan" printed along the seams of the mask.

"Thank you Japan!!" Styles wrote in the caption.
AJ Styles has been in WWE since 2016 and will end his career there after a decade. Styles is reportedly interested in remaining with the company in some form or capacity, possibly as a trainer for the future of the industry.

AJ Styles says goodbye to Japan

After CM Punk and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in the main event of Saturday's card, The Second City Saint invited AJ Styles to give a speech. Styles composed a heartfelt message, which was translated by Nakamura for the Tokyo crowd.

"Every time I passed through the curtain to the ring in Japan, I gave everything I had. I felt that you all were worthy of it. In return, you gave me something I will never forget. That is trust, energy, and love for professional wrestling. Tonight, I may be leaving this ring but a part of my heart will always remain here in Japan, and within each and every one of you. Thank you," Styles said. [H/T POST Wrestling]

Before signing with WWE in 2016, Styles was in New Japan Pro Wrestling. He elevated his stature at NJPW after more than a decade with TNA Wrestling.

