AJ Styles takes shot at Paul Heyman on WWE Talking Smack

AJ Styles said on the latest episode of WWE Talking Smack that nothing would make him happier than Paul Heyman losing his job.

In 2020, AJ Styles was very outspoken about Heyman playing a role in WWE releasing his two close friends, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. The Phenomenal One even moved from RAW to SmackDown to avoid performing on the same show as Heyman, RAW’s Executive Director at the time.

During a conversation on Talking Smack, Heyman used the phrase “box office platinum” to hype a possible Roman Reigns vs. AJ Styles match. AJ Styles responded by taking a shot at Heyman over the real-life situation involving Anderson and Gallows last year.

“I agree with that. Wow. That sounds good, doesn’t it, Omos? But it’s my decision and I will make that decision [who to challenge if he wins the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble]. Monday, maybe, or Friday.

“Let’s just say I choose to go after the Universal Championship and I beat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania and he’s no longer sitting at the head of the table. He’s no longer the alpha. What that means, ultimately, is that you would be out of a job, and nothing would make me happier than to see you out of a job. What do you think, Omos? Yeah… that’d be great.”

Although AJ Styles is a RAW Superstar, he was allowed to appear on this week’s SmackDown due to the Brand-to-Brand Invitational. He is set to take part in the 30-man Royal Rumble match on Sunday. If he wins, the two-time WWE Champion can choose to challenge for the WWE Championship or WWE Universal Championship.

AJ Styles' past comments about Paul Heyman

Luke Gallows, AJ Styles, and Karl Anderson

Speaking on his Mixer stream in July 2020, AJ Styles blamed Paul Heyman for WWE releasing Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. He called Heyman a “bold-faced liar” and confirmed that he moved to SmackDown to get away from the former ECW owner.

AJ Styles now performs on RAW again, while Heyman has aligned with Roman Reigns on SmackDown.

