AJ Styles wants to face WWE legend at WrestleMania

Former WWE Champion AJ Styles is keen to face Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania.

Styles has faced several WWE legends at 'Mania since moving to WWE in 2016. He has faced the likes of Chris Jericho, Randy Orton, The Undertaker, and most recently, Edge at The Show of Shows.

In an interview with WrestleZone, Styles said he hasn't had a long-term program with Rey Mysterio and feels like the WWE legend would be a good opponent for him at WrestleMania:

“It’s hard to say. I mean, who are those guys that when you think back, is it Rey Mysterio? I’ve never really had a long program or anything with him. I’ve wrestled him once or twice but I never had a story with him.

He continued:

"But, I don’t know, Edge [is this year]…I’ve tried to get Triple H in the ring but it looks like that’s not gonna happen. We’re running out of these guys who’ve been around longer than me.” (H/T - WrestleZone)

AJ Styles lost to Edge at this year's WrestleMania after interference from Damian Priest.

AJ Styles says his retirement from WWE will come soon

Styles, in an interview with Sportskeeda ahead of WrestleMania, noted that his in-ring retirement would come soon:

"We're getting to that point where I feel great about retirement coming up, eventually. Because I've had so many great matches with so many great guys, so it kinda puts your mind at ease that you were able to accomplish."

AJ Styles extended his contract with WWE earlier this year, signing up for three more years. Reports have suggested that he will earn more than $3 million a year with his new contract. Styles later clarified he didn't sign a new deal but extended his original contract.

