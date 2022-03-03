"Like a coward" - AJ Styles warns WWE Hall of Famer ahead of WrestleMania 38

AJ Styles has sent a message to Edge following the Hall of Famer's actions on RAW. The Rated-R Superstar issued a WrestleMania challenge which was answered by Styles.

However, Edge shockingly turned heel as he laid out Styles with a vicious beatdown. The WWE Hall of Famer hit Styles with a low-blow before executing two Con-Chair-Tos.

Taking to Twitter, Styles stated that he accepted Edge's challenge like a man, to which the Hall of Famer responded like a "coward". The former WWE Champion concluded his message by warning The Rated-R Superstar. Styles wrote:

"I accepted your #WrestleMania challenge like a man and you responded like a coward. You got the better of me on #WWERaw and made your move. Now you better prepare yourself for mine." - wrote AJ Styles.

Styles and Edge will cross paths at WrestleMania 38, in what promises to be a show-stealer. Over the years, The Phenomenal One has shared the ring with superstars including Chris Jericho, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura and even The Undertaker. The former WWE Champion is now set to have another blockbuster match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Styles will be heading into WrestleMania 38 on the back of an unsuccessful effort at the Elimination Chamber premium live event. At the show, The Phenomenal One was unable to dethrone Bobby Lashley to win the WWE Championship, as it was Brock Lesnar who walked out of the Chamber with the title instead.

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter recently provided his thoughts on Edge's heel turn on AJ Styles

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, wrestling veteran Bill Apter claimed that Edge looked like a maniac and it almost seemed he was losing his mind.

"He went crazy,'' said Apter. ''He almost looked like he was losing his mind. (...) You talk about a heel turn. Nobody knew that he was going to turn major heel on AJ Styles this past week. And when he gave him that Con-Chair-To. Whew!" (from 15:28)

Edge will aim to secure a big win for himself at WrestleMania 38 after a disappointing outing at last year's Show of Shows.

The former multi-time WWE Champion was unable to dethrone Roman Reigns as the Universal Champion at WrestleMania 37. The same contest also included former WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan, in what was an incredible Triple Threat Match.

Who do you think will win at WrestleMania? What do you think of Edge's heel turn? Give your thoughts in the comments below!

