Alarming drop in the viewership figures for the go-home RAW episode for Clash of Champions

The latest episode of RAW raked in an average of 1.667 million viewers, as per the data revealed by Showbuzz Daily. The number for this week was slightly down from last week's figure of 1.687 million viewers.

The number was the fifth-lowest in the history of RAW, but it was way above the record-low figure of 1.561 million viewers.

The show started relatively strong, with 1.746 million viewers, which was still down from last week's first-hour figure of 1.812 million. The show opened with a big RETRIBUTION angle followed by a Triple Threat Tag Match to determine the #1 contenders for Street Profits' RAW Tag Team Championship.

The viewership dropped to 1.692 million viewers in the second hour, following a similar trend from last week's show which also witnessed a drop to 1.734 million.

RAW's third hour for the latest episode had 1.565 million viewers, which was up from last week's third-hour number of 1.521 million viewers.

This week's third hour featured the massive showdown between Dabba-Kato and Braun Strowman. The main event of the show had the in-ring debut of RETRIBUTION, which also included the revelation of the names of three members of the faction. Slapjack, Mace and T-Bar indeed got the fans talking but not for all the right reasons.

TV Ratings for the latest episode of RAW

When it comes to the 18-49 demographic, hour one got a 0.51 rating. The rating dropped to 0.50 in the second hour and 0.48 in the third and final hour. This week's instalment of RAW was the go-home show for Clash of Champions.

It should be noted that RAW had competition from the second week of Monday Night Football this week.

WWE has attracted a lot of criticism for the unusually high number of DQ finishes this week on RAW. The show also had a big angle featuring the Mysterios, Seth Rollins and Murphy. Aalyah seems to be getting a much more prominent role on TV, and the storyline is all set to have some big twists moving forward.

WWE also added more matches to the Clash of Champions card, which was expected to happen on the go-home show. The company would ideally look forward to a rebound in the ratings and viewership for next week's fallout episode of RAW after Clash of Champions.