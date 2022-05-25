Alba Fyre picks up win in first match since name change on NXT

The latest episode of NXT 2.0 saw Alba Fyre take on Elektra Lopez in a singles bout.

The two stars locked up as soon as the bell rang while Cora Jade looked on from the crowd with some popcorn in her hands. Fyre started the action inside the ring and hit a big kick for a cover, but Lopez kicked out at two.

The former Kay Lee Ray started gaining momentum with some chops of her own. However, Lopez countered with an uppercut and followed it with a face-first takedown into the mat. She sent Fyre into the turnbuckles and hit her into the ring post with her arm.

Alba attempted a GoryGory Bomb but was unable to pull it off as Lopez had already damaged her arm. The latter went for the pin but Fyre kicked out. She fought back with two headbutts to weaken her opponent. She followed it up with a Swanton Bomb and got the win.

Elektra looked frustrated after losing the match and went on to knock the popcorn out of Cora Jade's hands. Despite Lopez putting on a good fight, Fyre emerged victorious in her first match since the name change.

Was Sonya Deville a corrupt official? We asked her this hard-hitting question in an exclusive.

Edited by Angana Roy