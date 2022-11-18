Alba Fyre sends warning to fellow talent after her actions on WWE NXT this week

Alba Fyre isn't happy when other people get into her business.

In the main event of this week's NXT, Isla Dawn made her surprise return to WWE programming. Dawn appeared behind Fyre on top of the ladder and hit her with a faceful of mist before sending her crashing down through the commentator's table.

Dawn's interference cost Fyre the matchup and allowed Mandy Rose to retain the NXT Women's Championship once again. This propels Rose even closer to 400 days as champion.

Alba Fyre is still clearly bitter about the recent turn of events and took to social media today to comment on a tweet from the official WWE NXT account, which questioned what was next for Isla Dawn following her appearance on Tuesday night.

"A punch in the face?" Alba Fyre said in a tweet.

Alba Fyre seemingly lost her final chance at the NXT Women's Championship this week

Tuesday night on WWE NXT, Fyre competed in a Last Woman Standing match against Mandy Rose for the NXT Women's Championship.

This was Fyre's fourth shot against Mandy Rose for the NXT Women's Championship this year, and she came up short once again.

While many will blame Isla Dawn for the loss, it's clear at this point that Fyre needs to get to the back of the line in terms of earning another shot at the NXT Women's Championship.

With her new feud with Isla Dawn locked in for the time being, it will be interesting to see who will be next to challenge Mandy Rose for the NXT Women's Championship.

The Iron Survivor Challenge match at NXT Deadline next month should determine the next challenger for Mandy's title.

What do you make of Fyre's tweet? Are you looking forward to her upcoming rivalry with Isla Dawn on WWE NXT? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

