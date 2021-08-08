Former WWE Champion "only has positive words" to say about Brock Lesnar

Former WWE star Alberto Del Rio has confirmed he always had positive interactions with Brock Lesnar during their time working for WWE.

Del Rio’s friend and former personal ring announcer, Ricardo Rodriguez, recently spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta about Lesnar’s attitude behind the scenes. He said the former UFC Heavyweight Champion was always nice to him and Del Rio because he knew about Del Rio’s MMA background.

Writing on Twitter, Del Rio echoed Rodriguez’s comments and reiterated that Lesnar was pleasant to deal with backstage.

“Many people ask me quite frequently about Brock Lesnar,” Del Rio tweeted. “Just like he said @RRWWE to @rdore2000, Brock Lesnar was always nice to us. He respected that I fought MMA and wrestling. I only have positive words about my interactions with Brock Lesnar.”

Muchas personas me preguntas bastante frecuente por Brock Lesnar. Tal y como dijo @RRWWE a @rdore2000 , Brock Lesnar siempre fue amable con nosotros. Respetaba que peleaba MMA y lucha. Sólo tengo palabras positivas sobre mis interacciones con Brock Lesnar. pic.twitter.com/d0YUiEZTu6 — Alberto El Patron (@PrideOfMexico) August 7, 2021

Alberto Del Rio’s only singles match against Brock Lesnar took place at an untelevised WWE live event. Lesnar defeated the then-United States Champion via disqualification in Inglewood, California in December 2015.

What did Ricardo Rodriguez say about Brock Lesnar?

Ricardo Rodriguez and Alberto Del Rio

Ricardo Rodriguez worked for WWE between 2010 and 2014. He spent the first three years of his time on WWE’s main roster performing as Alberto Del Rio’s manager and personal ring announcer. He too heaped praise on Brock Lesnar.

“Yeah yeah yeah, he was really cool,” Rodriguez said. “He was always very nice to us. He was always nice to Alberto because he knows that Alberto did MMA. And he was always nice to me because he would see me in the ring, always before the show. He would see that I would be wrestling with the extras, or somebody else, or Nattie [Natalya]. So, I was always in the ring. He would see me do that.”Ricardo revealed.

Watch the video above to hear more from Ricardo Rodriguez about Brock Lesnar’s attitude in WWE. He also spoke about Alberto Del Rio’s first WWE Championship victory.

We want to e-meet you wrestling fans! Register here for a focus group and get rewarded for your time

Edited by Vedant Jain