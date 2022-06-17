"It's very sad" - Alberto Del Rio comments on the issues with Mexican wrestlers in the business (Exclusive)

Former WWE superstar Alberto Del Rio recently spoke about the mentality of performers from Mexico trying to break into the wrestling business.

Del Rio is one of the most recognizable superstars from Mexico to step into the wrestling industry. He hails from a family rich in the country's wrestling history and is the son of legendary luchador Dos Caras.

The second-generation superstar was in conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview. He mentioned that Mexican wrestlers starting out were looking to make big money. The former champion conveyed that becoming a big star in the business requires experience and a lot of charisma.

Here's what the four-time WWE World Champion had to say:

"Oh my God. The mentality in my amazing, beautiful country, Mexico, when it comes to the wrestlers, it's very sad. Just because they see Santos, L.A. Park, and Alberto Del Rio getting good salaries, they think they could get it too just because they're in the same zone. But they forget that it's us. The three of us, with your help of course, being the headliners to sell those tickets. So yes, you deserve to get rewarded but you don't have what it takes to get rewarded the way we do. For that you need more years and you need to have more charisma, etc, etc. That is a problem sometimes. People thinking they are better than what they really are," said Del Rio.(From 8:20 - 9:20)

Alberto Del Rio wants to be in the WWE Hall of Fame

With his current success as a broadcaster for UFC, Del Rio is also looking to mend his relationship with WWE. The 45-year-old superstar recently took to Twitter to make a case for himself to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

"4 times World Heavyweight Champion. Winner of the biggest battle royal in WWE history. Money in the Bank winner. 2 times WWE United States Champion. I will do my best to raise the Mexican flag once," Del Rio wrote.

While he may not be immortalized in the WWE Hall of Fame just yet, the legendary luchador still has some exciting opportunities lined up ahead of him both as a competitor and a commentator.

