Alberto Del Rio joins UFC as a commentator

Alberto Del Rio (aka Alberto El Patron) has joined the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as a Spanish language commentator on ESPN.

The former WWE Superstar appeared in his first UFC event as a commentator on Saturday, March 19. He shared multiple posts on Twitter about his debut for the MMA organization, including a video of him commentating from the studio. He even thanked UFC owner Dana White.

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion has some pedigree in the sport of Mixed Martial Arts. His 9-6 record in MMA speaks for itself. He has also competed against legends like Tito Ortiz and Mirko Cro Cop.

His career spanned over two decades from 2000 to his last bout in 2019, where he lost to Tito Ortiz via submission.

This was Alberto Del Rio's first TV appearance since the kidnapping case against him was closed. While his reputation is still at a level where no mainstream pro wrestling company will employ him, this gig with the UFC might just be what he needs to improve his status in the eyes of wrestling and combat-sports fans.

The kidnapping and sexual assault case against Alberto Del Rio was suspended last year

The aggravated kidnapping and sexual assault case against the former Alberto Del Rio was thrown out in December 2021 due to a missing witness.

Allegations were first made against Del Rio (real name Jose Alberto Rodríguez Chucuan) in May 2020. A woman claimed to have been hit and sexually assaulted by Del Rio on the night of May 3. He faced anywhere between five years to life in prison if the charges stuck.

The case was dismissed due to a crucial witness going missing. It is not clear if the missing witness was the alleged victim. A point to note here is that the accuser posted an Instagram story in December 2021 where she apologized to Del Rio's family. She later deleted the story.

It is not the first controversy about assault for the former WWE Superstar. His former partner Paige accused him of physically abusing her on many occasions during their relationship. His bad blood with WWE management coupled with this incident led to him being blackballed from the company.

