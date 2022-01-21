2-time WWE Champion boldly predicts Dominik Mysterio will land a WWE video game cover one day 

In his latest tweet, Alberto Del Rio made a bold prediction for Dominik Mysterio's future while congratulating Rey Mysterio for landing the WWE 2K22 cover.

In case you missed it, pro-wrestling legend Rey Mysterio is the cover star for the promotion's upcoming video game, WWE 2K22. The former WWE Champion received congratulatory messages from all corners of the wrestling community after the cover was officially revealed.

Former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio sent a tweet to Mysterio as well, congratulating him for being on the cover. The former added that if God allows it, Dominik Mysterio will grace the cover of a WWE video game one day.

Rey Mysterio replied to Del Rio and stated that Dominik would create a modern-day version of the Latino World Order.

Below are the translations of their tweets and the original posts:

"Congratulations to my little gold man, @reymysterio for being the first Latin fighter to be on the cover of the video game @WWEgames twice. If God allows it, @DomMysterio35 will have that seat one day. Congratulations my king," wrote Del Rio.

"thanks Pepe, I send you a hug and you are missed….. he is back to put together the new version of #LWO @AngelGarzaWwe @humberto_wwe @DomMysterio35 #VivaLaRaza," replied Mysterio.

Dominik Mysterio has been a part of WWE's roster for a while now

Dominik Mysterio wrestled his first WWE match against former Universal Champion Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2020. The Street Fight ended with the latter defeating the debutant, but the WWE Universe was beyond impressed with the young Mysterio's in-ring abilities.

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was spotted embracing Dominik after his debut in the backstage area. He later revealed what his father Rey Mysterio told him before his big SummerSlam debut:

"Honestly, it still gives me goosebumps to this day. It's such an emotional topic for me 'cause it was so special. Starting off with the fact that I thought the whole thing was a joke, wrestling Seth Rollins at SummerSlam. When my dad told me I thought I was kidding. But no, they were serious man, and it was a lot of pressure going into it. My dad personally told me himself, "I don't think you're ready, but if you want to do it, I'm not going to stop you."

Dominik is 24-years-old and is one of the youngest stars in WWE today. He has a long road ahead of him as a WWE Superstar.

Do you think Dominik Mysterio will end up on the cover of a WWE video game in the distant future? Sound off in the comments!

