"I don't think you're ready"- Dominik Mysterio reveals what WWE legend told him before his debut [Exclusive]

Dominik Mysterio has been on the WWE main roster for slightly over a year now, and he's come a long way since his first match. The young star was thrown into the deep end in his debut, and he recently revealed that his own father, Rey initially told him he wasn't ready.

Dominik is currently a mainstay on WWE TV. He wrestled his debut match against former Universal Champion Seth Rollins at last year's SummerSlam event. In recent months, he has enjoyed plenty of success alongside Rey. The duo won the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship earlier this year.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda's Kevin Kellam, Dominik looked back on his first in-ring debut. He also recalled what his father Rey told him when he informed his son about the match.

"Honestly, it still gives me goosebumps to this day," said Dominik Mysterio. "It's such an emotional topic for me 'cause it was so special. Starting off with the fact that I thought the whole thing was a joke, wrestling Seth Rollins at SummerSlam. When my dad told me I thought I was kidding. But no, they were serious man, and it was a lot of pressure going into it. My dad personally told me himself, "I don't think you're ready, but if you want to do it, I'm not going to stop you."

"I had been training for two and a half years at this point. If now was the time, it's now....I can't be thankful enough for the opportunities, and for Seth, for being able to jump in there and stepping in with into the ring with me, like he didn't have to do any of that for me, but he did. And he did it in the best way possible, and I can't thank him enough."

Dominik received major praise from Vince McMahon following the match

After the match, Dominik was greeted backstage by WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Vince was apparently incredibly proud of Dominik, as he had nothing but positive things to say to the younger Mysterio. In the interview, Dominik described how McMahon was quite pleased with the reaction fans gave the new star in his first match.

Since this bout, Dominik has become a prominent player on WWE TV. His on-screen relationship with Rey has been somewhat tense over the past few weeks, but the father-son duo was recently drafted to WWE RAW.

Dominik has a long road ahead of him, and it will be interesting to see how WWE handles him in the coming years.

