"It made no sense" - Former WWE Champion slams company executives' creative plans behind his return match with John Cena

Former WWE Superstar Alberto El Patron (a.k.a Alberto Del Rio) recently spoke about his 2015 return where he and John Cena faced off as well as the odd story behind it.

Following a year-long hiatus, El Patron returned to WWE in 2015 at Hell in a Cell to challenge Cena for the United States Championship. Although the match looked good on paper, the confusing aspect of the story was that Alberto was paired up with Zeb Colter (Dutch Mantell), whose character on WWE television was that of a xenophobic American who disliked immigrants.

During a recent interview with NBC Sports Boston, the former WWE Champion spoke about the odd partnership between him and Colter.

"I didn't get it, you know. And I think it was the same for all the people they didn't get it because and I don't blame them. You know, if me, the one doing the job would didn't get it. It was an idea from the executives from WWE. I don't know from where it came from, but it made no sense. Zeb Colter is a fantastic guy wherever you are, what's up amigo how are you!?!? he is a great guy? And he likes Mexicans, by the way." From 0:27 to 1:06

Despite beating the 16-time world champion on the night, El Patron's WWE return was short-lived as he was released less than a year later.

Alberto El Patron praises John Cena

Both the Leader of Cenation and El Patron brought out the best in each other during their countless confrontations in WWE.

Speaking on Pro Wrestling Defined, the former United Champion had nothing but kind words for his former rival.

"I have been saying this for years and I'm going to continue saying this for more years to come. John Cena doesn't get the credit that he deserves from the fans. He is a great wrestler. A real wrestler." El Patron added: "Like, I became a better wrestler the day I wrestled John Cena. H/T Sportskeeda

During his time in WWE, Alberto El Patron had a lot of success as he captured both the WWE and World Heavyweight Championship on multiple occasions as well as winning the 2011 Royal Rumble and Money In The Bank ladder match.

