'You are the king' – Alberto Del Rio recalls what current AEW producer told him (Exclusive)

Alberto Del Rio is a lifelong pro wrestling fan and is inspired by the greats in the business that preceded him. One of them is the current AEW Senior Producer and former WWE Legend Dean Malenko, whose words he still holds dear.

Del Rio had quite the run in 2011, winning World Championships, a Royal Rumble, and even a Money in the Bank contract. Following his WWE release in 2016, things did go south. The Mexican-born superstar was accused of sexual assault in 2020 and cleared of all charges in 2021. Since then, he's bagged a gig as the Spanish Commentator for the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

When asked to measure his current stint as the voice of the UFC to his days in the ring, Del Rio said there was no comparison. In his opinion, wrestling in the ring was a far bigger rush. He recalled his mentor Malenko's golden words:

"I remember many years ago, one of my dearest friends and one of my mentors, Dean Malenko...the great Dean Malenko said 'Alberto, when we are in the ring, for those twenty-five, thirty, forty, fifty minutes that you're there, you are the king.'" (from 4:39 to 4:57)

In the same Sportskeeda Wrestling exclusive interview, he added:

"You're the one calling the shots. Nobody can tell you anything but you, your mind, and your heart. Go and do what you know best and what you love which is wrestling, then after those thirty, forty, fifty minutes, then you have to go back to reality." (from 4.58 to 5.16)

The entire conversation can be streamed right below:

Alberto Del Rio has been vocal about a possible WWE Hall of Fame induction

Alberto Del Rio believes he is qualified to be a proud member of the WWE Hall of Fame. He has been vocal about a possible induction in the future.

Whether or not WWE opens its doors following the UFC remains to be seen. For the moment, Del Rio is intent on making a mark through voicing fights in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

