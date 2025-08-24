Alberto Del Rio’s WWE return gets big support as Hall of Famer makes a bold suggestion (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling manager Teddy Long recently shared his thoughts on Alberto Del Rio returning to the company. The star was a former four-time World Champion in the company.

Ad

In a recent interview with Lucha Libre Online, Hugo Savinovich mentioned that some big names backstage in WWE were lobbying for Del Rio to get a run with the company. He detailed that major stars like Roman Reigns had a good relationship with the star and felt he deserved a second chance. Savinovich detailed that other stars like Rey Mysterio and The Undertaker also wanted Alberto back in the mix.

During a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long recalled working with Alberto Del Rio during his time in the company. He mentioned that the star was a nice person. He felt WWE could slowly work towards bringing him back for another run. The veteran manager explained that the creative team should give it time and build it up well so that the fans pop when they see Alberto back in a WWE ring.

Ad

Trending

"Yeah, he certainly did a great job. I had the opportunity of working with him. Nice guy. I think they're probably doing the right thing. Maybe not rush it, make the people kind of want it a little bit. So, maybe holding out on him a little bit, that might be a good thing. So, when if they decide and he does come, it may mean just a lot more."

Ad

Ad

Alberto Del Rio's last match for the company came back in August 2016 on an episode of SmackDown, where he went down to John Cena. After that, the star parted ways with the company and went on to have a decent run in the independent circuit, including notable runs in TNA Wrestling and AAA.

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter also feels TKO management could bring Alberto Del Rio back under special circumstances.

Ad

Remember to credit Sportskeeda for the transcript and embed the video if you use the quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More