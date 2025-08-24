Roman Reigns possibly pushing for WWE Champion's shocking comeback; wrestling veteran feels TKO might approve (Exclusive)

WWE star Roman Reigns reportedly wants a top star back in the company. Speculation broke last week when word got out that Reigns is a proponent of bringing Alberto Del Rio back into the company.

Ad

During a recent interview with Lucha Libre Online, Hugo Savinovich mentioned that Roman Reigns and several other top stars want Del Rio back in the mix. He added that many wrestlers backstage believe Alberto deserves a second chance and would like to work with him at this stage in his career.

This week on the Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Bill Apter noted that TKO management wouldn't hesitate to bring back the star if there was a money match that could be booked. The veteran journalist felt that with WWE's new relationship with AAA, the company could try to bring Del Rio back to work some major matches.

Ad

Trending

"If the WWE (and) TKO smells dollar signs, he will be back. I can guarantee it. You know, there were tons of guys, even back when Vince McMahon ran the company, you said they'll never bring him back again. I bet you down the road, they'll even bring Vince McMahon back again," Apter said. "With the relationship with AAA right now, I don't know what the issue was with Alberto Del Rio and WWE. I have a feeling, I don't know this for a fact, through my WWE contacts, that things are trying to be worked out."

Ad

Ad

Alberto Del Rio last wrestled for the WWE back in 2016. He featured on the August 16 episode of SmackDown, where he lost to John Cena in a singles match.

Since then, the star has worked the independent circuit with some major stints in TNA (Impact) Wrestling and AAA.

Remember to credit Sportskeeda for the transcript and embed the video if you use the quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More