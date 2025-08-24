Roman Reigns possibly pushing for WWE Champion's shocking comeback; wrestling veteran feels TKO might approve (Exclusive)

WWE star Roman Reigns reportedly wants a top star back in the company. Speculation broke last week when word got out that Reigns is a proponent of bringing Alberto Del Rio back into the company.
During a recent interview with Lucha Libre Online, Hugo Savinovich mentioned that Roman Reigns and several other top stars want Del Rio back in the mix. He added that many wrestlers backstage believe Alberto deserves a second chance and would like to work with him at this stage in his career.
This week on the Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Bill Apter noted that TKO management wouldn't hesitate to bring back the star if there was a money match that could be booked. The veteran journalist felt that with WWE's new relationship with AAA, the company could try to bring Del Rio back to work some major matches.
"If the WWE (and) TKO smells dollar signs, he will be back. I can guarantee it. You know, there were tons of guys, even back when Vince McMahon ran the company, you said they'll never bring him back again. I bet you down the road, they'll even bring Vince McMahon back again," Apter said. "With the relationship with AAA right now, I don't know what the issue was with Alberto Del Rio and WWE. I have a feeling, I don't know this for a fact, through my WWE contacts, that things are trying to be worked out."
Alberto Del Rio last wrestled for the WWE back in 2016. He featured on the August 16 episode of SmackDown, where he lost to John Cena in a singles match.
Since then, the star has worked the independent circuit with some major stints in TNA (Impact) Wrestling and AAA.
