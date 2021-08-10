 Alberto Del Rio teases something big following "excellent meeting with a great company"

Earlier today, Alberto Del Rio took to Twitter to reveal some interesting news regarding his future. He tweeted out:

"I just got out of an excellent meeting with a great company. Everything seems to indicate that something big is coming in the near future for this server. Prepare your tears, because I come with a container to take your tears while I continue to reap triumphs." Del Rio tweeted [as translated from Spanish by Google]

As of late, there have been no confirmed reports of where Alberto Del Rio could possibly be heading. Given the nature of the tweet, it seems like we will find out soon.

Alberto Del Rio has competed for various top promotions in the past

At the moment, Del Rio is one of the top free agents in the wrestling industry. He garnered a great deal of popularity during his time in WWE where he was a 4-time World Champion. He headlined various WWE pay-per-views and was one of the top attractions in the promotion during his time in WWE.

Following his first departure from WWE, Del Rio made waves in the wrestling industry when he returned to AAA and quickly became the premier star for the promotion.

At that point, Del Rio had become a popular name in wrestling and various promotions wanted to sign him. He worked for the World Wrestling Council, World Wrestling League and Lucha Underground after leaving WWE.

In 2015, Alberto Del Rio made his shocking return to WWE and started his second run with the promotion and in his first match back he defeated John Cena to win the United States Championship.

Del Rio later left WWE again in 2016 and returned to work on the Independent Circuit, becoming a hot commodity as various promotions wanted the former WWE Champion in their company. In 2017, Del Rio signed with Impact Wrestling where he won the GFW Global Championship. His stint with Impact lasted until 2018.

He has since been featured in big matches as his most recent venture saw him defeat Carlito and AEW Wrestler Andrade El Idolo in a three-way match.

