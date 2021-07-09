"One more time?" - Alberto Del Rio teases WWE return

Former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio has teased making a comeback to Vince McMahon's company.

Del Rio initially departed from WWE in 2014 and returned the following year before leaving again in 2016. He had a very successful career during his two stints, winning the 2011 Royal Rumble match, Money in the Bank contract and the United States Championship, among other accomplishments.

Alberto Del Rio recently took to Twitter to share a throwback picture of himself eyeing the WWE Championship with a caption that suggests he's willing to have another run with the company.

One more time? 👀 pic.twitter.com/E8Cg9UsgKB — Alberto El Patron (@PrideOfMexico) July 8, 2021

Alberto Del Rio plans on apologizing to WWE after possibly re-signing with the company

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Alberto Del Rio revealed that he would love to work for WWE again and the first thing he would do if he signed with the company is apologize for his mistakes.

Alberto expressed remorse about the ways things transpired during his last run in WWE in 2016 and explained that he was going through a difficult phase in his life at the time.

"Of course, first of all, I would say thank you. Thank you for the opportunity, and sorry for the mistakes I made. I just didn't know. Sometimes I would just, I did it because it was personal. Now, as a promoter, I know there is nothing personal in pro wrestling. It's just business. I'm sorry for my mistakes," stated Alberto Del Rio.

"No excuse, but I was also going through a difficult time in my life when I got divorced. I lost a fantastic woman, the mother of my children, for my mistakes, and that put me in a deep depression. But that's just for me to handle. It's not an excuse. It takes a toll on you and your body, and your mind and your spirit. So, I will say thank you and sorry, and I would do it again," added Alberto Del Rio.

Alberto Del Rio is scheduled to compete at Fabulous Lucha Libre on August 20 in Las Vegas, where he will collide with former WWE Superstars Andrade and Carlito in a triple threat bout.

