Alberto Del Rio tells us an entertaining story from his school days (Exclusive)

Alberto Del Rio will make his comeback to pro wrestling after charges leveled against him for sexual assault and kidnapping were dropped. He caught up with Sportskeeda Wrestling for an exclusive interview, where he discussed a wide variety of subjects, both personal and professional.

When asked what it was like for the League of Nations to stand across the ring and work with Shawn Michaels, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Mick Foley at WrestleMania 32, Alberto El Patron told us he was a lifelong fan. He went on to recall a story from his childhood.

Alberto Del Rio never wanted to be the Mexican President

Everyone remembers that classic moment after the League of Nations vs. New Day match at WrestleMania 32, where the legends stormed the stage resulting in a memorable moment.

Échenle un ojo a mi entrevista con @rdore2000 de @SKWrestling_ https://t.co/fD0bx5veHD — Alberto El Patron (@PrideOfMexico) June 25, 2021

When we asked Alberto Del Rio about the WrestleMania spot, he had this to say:

"It was a dream come true. I was that little boy in kindergarten. When I graduated from kindergarten, the teacher said- 'Hey we have the next Mexican President in this classroom. Who wants to be President? All of the kids were like 'me me!' But Alberto was like (stoic expression). 'Alberto, don't you want to be President?' 'No, I'm going to be a pro wrestler'." said Alberto

Alberto Del Rio also went on to say how he still attends wrestling shows in Mexico under a mask so that he doesn't get recognized. However, fans of his who want to see Alberto Del Rio in the ring again do not have to wait long!

Segundo día de media tour con los amigos de @luchalibreonlin para promocionar Hecho en México, El TakeOver, el sábado 31 de julio en Hidalgo, Texas, boletos en @Ticketmaster y https://t.co/I42onspG8a y Welcome to Fabulous Lucha Libre, el viernes 20 de agosto en Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/fDxomWXzLt — Alberto El Patron (@PrideOfMexico) June 25, 2021

The 44-year-old will face Andrade and Carlito at the Hecho en Mexico event on July 31 in Hidalgo, Texas. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.

Del Rio is also set to appear at Fabulous Lucha Libre on August 20 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tickets can be purchased at Event Brite.

