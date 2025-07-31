Alberto Del Rio WWE return update - Reports

When WWE acquired Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, one question remained on everyone's minds: Will WWE work with their former Champion, Alberto Del Rio? When the acquisition happened, Del Rio, who was competing in AAA as El Patron, was the AAA Mega Champion. But WWE soon took the title off him, crowning El Hijo del Vikingo as the new champion.

This suggested that WWE may not be keen on working with Del Rio again, but it was reported that the promotion had acquired his AAA contract. Del Rio then allegedly told the AAA locker room that WWE reached out to him regarding a return, but Fightful Select reported that there are no plans to have him return to the Stamford-based promotion. However, a new update suggests there might be some interest in bringing the former Royal Rumble winner back to WWE.

As it turns out, there is some support within WWE. According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, there are people in WWE pushing for him to return to the main roster.

"There's many different people with many different ideas on Alberto with everything from he's gone [from AAA], which I don't expect watching the way they put that thing, to he's going to the main roster, which I don't expect, but there are absolutely people pushing for that…There are people very, very impressed with Alberto as far as the way he handles himself as a star and he's super, super over. He's the biggest star in the company," Meltzer said. [H/T: Cultaholic]

Del Rio's future with AAA remains in the air, after he lost a match to El Mesias a couple of weeks ago with the stipulation that Del Rio must leave the company if he was defeated.

This suggested that WWE might not be interested in working with the former World Heavyweight Champion in AAA. However, this new report could mean that he could now show up in WWE.

Alberto Del Rio's troubled WWE past

Alberto Del Rio has had a troubled history during his time in WWE. He was pushed strongly by the promotion immediately after his debut. He won the 2011 Royal Rumble and became a two-time WWE Champion while also winning the World Heavyweight Championship twice.

However, he was fired in 2014 after a backstage altercation with an employee. He returned in 2015, defeating John Cena for the United States Championship in his comeback match.

A year later, he was suspended for 30 days for violating WWE's wellness policy. Eventually, differences with the company over his direction, led to his second departure from the promotion.

Since then, Alberto Del Rio has competed on the independents and had a stint with TNA as well before making a return to AAA.

