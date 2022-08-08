Alberto El Patron restarts wrestling promotion; to face ex-WWE stars 

Alberto El Patron (FKA Alberto Del Rio in WWE) has announced the new season of the Nacion Lucha Libre promotion.

The promotion was established by former WWE stars Alberto Del Rio and Chavo Guerrero in 2019. Nacion Lucha Libre was halted in 2020, but it was announced that it would return for season two later.

El Patron and Nacion Lucha Libre have now announced on social media that the promotion will start again on September 24 in Naucalpan, Mexico.

Six matches have been announced so far, with El Patron stepping back in the ring for a six-man tag team bout. He will team up with Cinta de Oro and Dr. Wagner Jr. to face Primo Colon and Carlito with Mecha Wolf. The card will also feature Samuray Del Sol (FKA Kalisto).

Check out the tweets below:

Alberto El Patron @PrideOfMexico 24 de septiembre se escribe una nueva página en la industria de la lucha libre mexicana con @NacionLucha 24 de septiembre se escribe una nueva página en la industria de la lucha libre mexicana con @NacionLucha https://t.co/qbWWkVEt9T

Alberto El Patron @PrideOfMexico Somos @NacionLucha y venimos a dejar nuestra huella en la historia de la industria de la lucha libre mexicana. Somos @NacionLucha y venimos a dejar nuestra huella en la historia de la industria de la lucha libre mexicana. https://t.co/zotBGWELGB

The promotion has announced that there will be 14 episodes in the upcoming season of Nacion Lucha Libre. Chavo Guerrero, one of the founders of the promotion, will join later on.

Alberto El Patron is interested in WWE return

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, El Patron claimed that fans wanted to see him back in WWE, and he would be interested in a return.

"I know people, they wanna see me. They wanna see me there again. They wanna see me facing the performers that are now in the company. They know I'm a workhorse. I don't stop. I was one of the ones who did 250 appearances per year, 260 appearances per year. Never getting hurt, always giving fantastic matches. An important wrestler for our industry," said the Mexican star.

The former world champion stated that he is confident of returning to the company in the near future. However, it remains to be seen whether his wish will come true.

Are you excited about Alberto's new venture? Sound off in the comments below.

A WWE Superstar always knew Rhea Ripley was going to be a mega star. More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy