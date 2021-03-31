Aleister Black posts cryptic photo ahead of WrestleMania 37

Aleister Black posted a cryptic photo on his official Twitter handle in response to fellow WWE Superstar Murphy's WrestleMania 37 challenge.

Aleister Black hasn't wrestled a match on WWE TV since October 2020. His fans are losing patience with each passing week and WWE is getting bashed on social media by many of them. Another WWE Superstar who hasn't done anything of note lately is Murphy.

Murphy recently made his return to WWE TV and attempted to join hands with his former ally Seth Rollins. The former Universal Champion rejected his offer and Murphy went on to lose to Cesaro on SmackDown.

Murphy later challenged Aleister Black to a match at WrestleMania 37. Here's the tweet that Murphy posted:

Aleister Black has now responded to Murphy's tweet. Black's tweet consists of a cryptic photo that features what seems to be his ring gear. Fans can notice the cryptic message printed on the gear:

A fan quickly translated the message and posted the results in a tweet:

What's cooking up in Aleister Black's mind?

Aleister Black's persona has always been that of a mysterious being who rarely lets anyone in on his secrets. His Instagram handle is filled with tons of cryptic messages and this latest tweet of his has left his fans excited.

Black recently posted a photo on his official Instagram handle and hinted that something big is on the horizon. This is what he had to say in the caption to his photo:

"Let us sit face to face soon. I will have many stories to tell, all of them in full color."

Murphy is currently doing nothing of note on WWE SmackDown and doesn't have any concrete direction for The Show of Shows. Aleister Black defeated current WWE Champion Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 36 but things have taken a turn for the worse in a span of 12 months.

Would you like to see Aleister Black take on Murphy at WrestleMania in a singles capacity? What could be the meaning of Black's cryptic photo that he posted on Twitter in response to Murphy's challenge? Sound off in the comments section.