Aleister Black returns to SmackDown in a new vignette

The SmackDown after WrestleMania didn't feature much in terms of returns or debuts from NXT Superstars. This week's show delivered at least one welcome return as Aleister Black made his way back to the blue brand.

The Dutch Destroyer displayed a new side to his character in a vignette and left a cryptic message to the WWE Universe.

Black had been out of action since October 2020 when he lost a no disqualification match to Kevin Owens.

His wife, Zelina Vega, was released from WWE in late 2020 and some believed that his hiatus was partly because of her exit from the company.

Another report stated that he was healing from some minor injuries. Whatever the case might have been, his return to SmackDown is a welcome sight.

Who will Aleister Black target on SmackDown?

With Aleister Black now back on the blue brand, everyone is wondering who will be his first target.

From his promo on SmackDown, it was clear that Black was a heel as he chastised everyone watching the show.

It would be interesting to see which Babyface he would be targeting first on the blue brand. Given that the major singles titles are held by Reigns and Crews, it is unlikely that he would enter into a championship feud soon.

Let’s cut the weeds, sing our songs and let me tell you a story riddled in sins. You will know me, you will know him. You will dance with me in the abyss. pic.twitter.com/1nNxmvNjk7 — Devil's Blood (@WWEAleister) April 24, 2021

The presentation in his new vignette was reminiscent of the video packages created for NXT's Xia Li. It used animation to tell a story from the past while also giving some backstory to Black's new avatar.

The Dutch Destroyer also looked a bit different from the last time we saw him on the show.

Black was projected as a major star during the past few years. He even scored a big win over the current WWE Champion, Bobby Lashley, during last year's WrestleMania.

However, after being inserted into the Seth Rollins-Rey Mysterio feud, the Dutch Destroyer fell down the pecking order in the main roster.

The WWE Universe is hoping that this new avatar will help Black revive his career.

Are you excited to see Aleister Black make his return to SmackDown? Let us know in the comments section.