Aleister Black reveals one amazing thing WWE does for stars on long trips

Aleister Black is one of the top stars in WWE. He revealed how the company treats talent during long trips.

Aleister Black was just one of several WWE stars who travelled to Australia to be a part of SmackDown, Crown Jewel, and RAW. While he wasn't part of Crown Jewel, he competed in a brutal Last Man Standing match against Damian Priest last week on the blue brand. Travelling to a country like Australia can't be easy for the talent since they have to deal with a very long flight and promote the events once they land in the country. Luckily, WWE makes it a bit easier for them.

During a recent interview with Robbie and Carly, Black was asked about his trip from the US to Australia. The former WWE star replied that the company takes care of the talent by providing them with comfortable seating on flights. He also noted that his recent flight to Australia felt like a flying hotel.

“No, no, no. Like it’s obviously, you know, there’s a, there’s a ladder in the WWE, but it’s also like has to do with contracts and all that stuff. But for the most part, they take good care of us there. They’re not going to cram us in some small seat or anything, and that’s also why they have the charter. Very, very, very comfortable seating and stuff like that. They take good care of us in that regard. So yeah, especially one of these incredibly long trips. I don’t even think there was that much difference between the plane seating in general. I think everything was kind of similar. This was like a two-story plane, which is crazy. It was like a stairs going up and down, stuff like that. It was like an entire bar area. It was like a flying hotel.” [H/T Fightful]

Vince Russo criticized Aleister Black's recent booking

On the 3rd October episode of SmackDown, Sami Zayn issued an open challenge for the United States Championship. Carmelo Hayes answered the challenge but was attacked by The Miz. This allowed Aleister Black to take his place. During the match, Damian Priest showed up at ringside and distracted Black, allowing Sami to hit the Helluva kick and win the match.

Speaking on BroDown with host Mac Davis, Vince Russo criticized WWE for booking the same angles repeatedly. He stated that Priest's presence at ringside shouldn't have been enough to distract Black.

"This is what I mean about this company. They're so ingrained inside the bubble, they don't realize how stupid this sh*t looks. Aleister Black, if he's a competitor, he's not gonna lose his attention because Damian Priest is ringside. This is what I mean. It's the same play over and over again. People want examples when I talk. Guys, here are examples. You got that example right there. Damian Priest is ringside, and that's gonna be enough to distract Black, which is total bullsh*t," Vince said.

It will be interesting to see what's next for Aleister Black on SmackDown.

