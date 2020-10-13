Roman Reigns has shown a nasty, tough side of him since returning at SummerSlam earlier this year. The Big Dog is no longer the superhero babyface that he portrayed over the last few years. And with the addition of Paul Heyman to his character, it confirmed that this is an entirely different Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns has numerous mouthwatering clashes in the weeks and months to come. His current feud with his cousin Jey Uso has been good, but it seems like it won't last too long.

And Roman Reigns already seems to have a few Superstars waiting in the wings to face him for his Universal Championship. One Superstar who has thrown his hat in the ring for a clash with the Tribal Chief is Aleister Black.

Aleister Black reveals he has spoken to Paul Heyman about facing Roman Reigns

Aleister Black recently spoke to Sports Illustrated where he revealed that he would like to face both Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Black said that Reigns is not playing a character on WWE television. He then said that he has spoken to Reigns' mouthpiece Paul Heyman, about facing The Big Dog:

"I’d love to be entangled with Roman and Paul, and I’ve spoken with Paul about this before. There are a lot of things that move the different pieces on that chessboard, getting me to checkmates, and that’s one of them."

Black, in a recent interview with Sportskeeda's Rick Ucchino (which you can view below), teased a potential match with Roman Reigns:

"There's not one singular person other than perhaps maybe a Roman Reigns, where I would like specifically target myself, other than everyone being a target."

There's a big possibility of a match between Roman Reigns and Aleister Black happening on WWE television now that the latter has been drafted to SmackDown. The two Superstars have not faced each other in a match in WWE yet, either in a singles match or tag team match.

This could be a fantastic match, as Black is one of the hardest hitters in WWE, while Reigns is a beast in the ring, too.