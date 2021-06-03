Aleister Black takes to Twitter to thank this WWE personality

Following the shocking release of a number of WWE stars - including the now-former Aleister Black - earlier today, many have taken to Twitter to discuss their own situations. Black has not wasted any time sharing his opinions on the social media platform - and not just on Twitter, either, but even taking to his wife's (Thea Trinidad Twitch channel to discuss things - and thanking a particular "Special Council" to a particular "Tribal Chief."

Just a few moments ago, Aleister Black took to his Twitter account to, once again, share his appreciation for the former ECW owner, Paul Heyman, and what he meant to his career.

Before I forget, a special mention goes to @HeymanHustle for always having my back, and to this day acts like a mentor to me. Since day one Paul was in my corner. — Tommy End (@WWEAleister) June 3, 2021

What's next for Aleister Black?

Of course, Aleister Black - like the rest of today's WWE releases - still has a 90-day non-compete period in their contract to wait out before they can appear on TV with any other wrestling company. However, the former NXT Champion has already given some hints as to where he'd like to end up.

Well, I mean.. yeah. Speaking of Mox.. https://t.co/xLQvCLFbig — Tommy End (@WWEAleister) June 3, 2021

Today's news is still fresh in everyone's minds, and it will take a bit of time to process everything. In the meantime, if there are any updates to this story, Sportskeeda will update everyone once it breaks.

