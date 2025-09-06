Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Naomi, and other WWE stars react after AJ Lee finally returns to the ring

AJ Lee shook the wrestling world tonight by deciding to return to the ring after a long time away. There were a lot of reactions immediately, with Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Naomi, and several other WWE stars responding to this.At Clash in Paris, Seth Rollins was left without the help of his Vision as they were thrown out of the arena after getting involved in a separate match earlier. He called up reinforcements then, bringing in his wife, Becky Lynch., She had defended her title earlier that night, appeared in a masked costume, and hit Punk with a low blow just as he was about to deliver a Double GTS to Seth Rollins. Essentially, her interference meant that the match was not going to go Punk's way.That's exactly what happened at the end of the night, with Rollins getting the win. Since then, Lynch has attacked Punk twice, slapping him across the face to humiliate him. Tonight, Punk had had enough and called in backup of his own. First saying he could call in Bayley or Rhea Ripley, or even his sisters, who were at ringside, he finally called in his wife, AJ Lee.Lee arrived and immediately destroyed Lynch, proceeding to embrace Punk, then dance around the ring with Lynch's title. Now, several stars have reacted. Bayley posted a video of the moment, giving a different POV of the return and appearing hyped.Alexa Bliss, Zelina Vega, and Cathy Kelley all showed their appreciation on social media. Roxanne Perez even said &quot;MOMMY'S HOME&quot;, which makes sense given her closeness to Punk and Lee in real life.Also posting was Naomi, who was sad to not be at the show, and then called out the current roster, saying that they didn't deserve to share the locker room with her.&quot;Those #SmackDown newbies don’t deserve to share a lockeroom with Aj if I was their I would throw them heffas bags in the hallway hahahhahahahaha⚠️,&quot; Naomi wrote.ZV @ZelinaVegaWWELINK🥹Trinity @TheTrinity_FatuLINKThose #SmackDown newbies don’t deserve to share a lockeroom with Aj if I was there I would throw them heffas bags in the hallway hahahhahahahaha⚠️roxanne @roxanne_wweLINKMOMMYS HOME 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤Cathy Kelley @catherinekelleyLINKthe reason i started watching wrestling is back in wrestling 🥹 @TheAJMendezLexi (Kaufman) Cabrera @AlexaBliss_WWELINK🖤AJ Lee and CM Punk are now a formidable team in WWEWhile quite a few women in the locker room will want to face AJ Lee, the star has a mission first.AJ has her eyes set on Becky Lynch and even the Intercontinental title. Before that, she may be teaming with CM Punk to take on Seth Rollins' Vision and get the win that the fans have been waiting for from her.