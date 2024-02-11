The pro wrestling world has rallied behind Maryse after her latest health update, with WWE stars such as Alexa Bliss and Bianca Belair sending their love and support to the former Divas Champion.

Maryse recently revealed that she was diagnosed with very rare pre-cancer of the ovaries. She noted that she went into laparoscopy surgery a week ago, where the doctor found and removed 11 implants around her uterus, ovaries, and connective tissues around the organs in her abdominal cavity. The implants were identified as serous borderline tumors, which is a very rare pre-cancer of ovaries.

The two-time Divas Champion is scheduled for total hysterectomy surgery in four weeks and is determined to win the battle. Meanwhile, Maryse received love and support from her fellow WWE colleagues, such as Alexa Bliss, Bianca Belair, Natalya, Cathy Kelley, Nia Jax, and many others during the challenging time.

Expand Tweet

Many notable names reacted to the health update [Image source: Comments section of Maryse's Instagram post]

More reactions to the former Divas Champion's health update [Image source: Comments section of the star's Instagram post]

Maryse was last seen in a WWE ring in 2022

Maryse has mostly stayed off the pro wrestling radar since being released from WWE in 2011. However, the 41-year-old has made several appearances on TV programming and even competed in a handful of matches.

The two-time Divas was last seen in action in 2022 when she teamed up with The Miz to take on Edge and Beth Phoenix. The IT Couple was on the losing end of the match. The popular duo has also faced other pairs in mixed tag team action, such as John Cena & Nikki Bella and Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella.

During The Miz's feud with Daniel Bryan, Maryse competed in a singles match. She took on Bryan's wife, Brie Garcia, but the bout ended via disqualification.

Expand Tweet

Maryse has been married to The Miz since 2014. The duo even starred in reality TV series Miz and Mrs. and Total Divas.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling send our best wishes and prayers to the former Divas Champion in her ongoing battle and hope to see her return healthier than ever.