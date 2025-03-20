Alexa Bliss breaks silence after being pulled from major WWE event

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss has seemingly reacted to missing an upcoming major event during WrestleMania 41 weekend. She shared an update on social media.

The Goddess' last in-ring appearance was at the 2025 Elimination Chamber PLE. She was in action against Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Naomi, Bayley, and Roxanne Perez in a six-woman Chamber Match. Bliss did not emerge victorious, failing to secure a spot for the Women's World Championship match at this year's Showcase of The Immortals.

It was recently revealed that despite being advertised, Little Miss Bliss will not be attending Fanatics' WWE World event, which takes place from April 17th to 20th during WrestleMania weekend. This news comes amid her ongoing absence from television.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Alexa Bliss seemingly reacted to her exclusion from the upcoming Fanatics event. The former RAW Women's Champion posted a GIF of Ross' iconic "I'm fine, okay? I'm great!" scene from the show Friends.

Check out her tweet below:

WWE veteran wanted Alexa Bliss to win Elimination Chamber

Bianca Belair won this year's Women's Elimination Chamber Match at the Rogers Centre. The EST is set to face IYO SKY for the Women's World Title at WrestleMania in Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, before the PLE in Toronto, Canada on March 1, Vince Russo offered his prediction for the six-woman contest. During an appearance on Sportskeeda's BroDown, the former WWE writer asserted that Triple H should book Alexa Bliss to win the Elimination Chamber.

"You got to give Alexa Bliss that win. You got to give Alexa Bliss that win. I think, yeah. She's wearing a jacket that says 'Fiend' with friend in it. Why not start there? A sit down interview with Alexa Bliss about the last two years and about the death of Bray Wyatt and the impact... Why not start there? See that's where tears mean something because you know, if they start talking about what he meant to her, you know, she's going to break. Why not start there?"

Fans will have to wait and see if the Five Feet Of Fury will return to the upcoming SmackDown in Bologna, Italy.

