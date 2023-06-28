Alexa Bliss, Chelsea Green and other WWE stars react as Rhea Ripley shares a heartwarming picture with her sister

Rhea Ripley recently posted a heartwarming picture with her real-life sister, which caught the attention of Alexa Bliss, Chelsea Green, and many other current and former WWE Superstars.

The Eradicator highlighted the sacrifices she has to make to be a WWE Superstar, as she is often on the road and barely gets to spend time with family. Ripley noted that it has been hard growing up away from her sister and missing all the events of her life.

The post received a flurry of responses from many of Ripley's current and former colleagues.

Many wrestlers commented on Rhea's post with her sister.

R-Truth's comment also garnered a response from Rhea Ripley, who had a two-word message for the 51-year-old. Click here to check out the Women's World Champion's response.

Rhea Ripley is not booked for WWE Money in the Bank

While Rhea Ripley has been a champion since WrestleMania 39, the 26-year-old has not had many title defenses. The Nightmare has put her coveted championship on the line on just two occasions, with her match against Natalya ending in little over a minute. She is currently not scheduled for any match at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event.

The Eradicator was recently presented with a newly-minted Women's World Championship, which she'll be defending against Natalya on next week's RAW. The first encounter between the two was a humiliating experience for the BOAT as she was defeated in 70 seconds on her birthday. But despite animosity with The Judgment Day star, Natalya believes that the former is "a generational talent."

"It's funny because I lost so much sleep over that match. And honestly, it had a profound impact on me because when I was first told I was gonna be at Night of Champions facing off against Rhea Ripley, it was like a dream match because she is like a generational talent," Nattie said.

The Women's World Champion was also present on NXT this week, where she had a brief interaction with a few stars from WWE's third brand. While she may not be in action at Money in the Bank, one can expect Ripley to play a role in Dominik Mysterio's match against Cody Rhodes.

