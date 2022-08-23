"It'll be a really exciting clash" - Alexa Bliss shares her thoughts on a huge upcoming title clash 

Former RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss recently shared her thoughts about Roman Reigns defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntryre at the upcoming premium live event Clash at the Castle, to emanate live from the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales on September 3.

Bliss will herself be in a feature match at the show, teaming up with Asuka and RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair to take on Nayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY.

The Goddess recently sat down for an interview with WWE UK, where she discussed the upcoming world title match in Cardiff. When questioned about what she was expecting from the highly-anticipated bout, she said -

"I'm excited to see that one. I've always been a big fan of Drew. He's a dominant force for sure. I think he can definitely take Roman Reigns and what better place than Cardiff? I think it'll be a really interesting clash...with no pun intended!" said Alexa Bliss

With Clash at the Castle being the first premium live event show in the UK since SummerSlam in 1992, and a 70000 plus seater Principality Stadium cheering on Drew, Roman Reigns' 700 plus day title reign has never looked like such a threat of ending before.

Where does Alexa Bliss like to travel as a WWE Superstar

During the same interview, Alexa Bliss revealed what places she likes to visit in her extensive travels as a WWE Superstar.

Wrestlers working for WWE are known to be on the road for the majority of the year. While long car rides and working multiple shows in different cities each week must be rigorous, superstars also get to visit many towns and cities, both domestic and international.

When questioned about some of the favorite places she visited, the former RAW Women's Champion had this to say -

"I like traveling to the places where there are Disney’s! Mike Rome and I got to visit a bunch of the Disney’s because we had shows in Shanghai, Paris and Tokyo which has been a lot of fun. My favourite place to visit is Australia, even though it's a really long flight, I really like Australia. It's pretty and the food's always really good." Bliss said

Alexa Bliss is a well-known Disney fan. She has even shared pictures of herself visiting Disneyland theme parks on her Instagram. She also wore a Buzz Lightyear inspired outfit on SummerSlam 2019.

