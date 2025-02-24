Alexa Bliss drops major tease with recent merch release

Alexa Bliss dropped a major tease in a recent social media update following her recent merchandise release. The Goddess returned to WWE at the 2025 Royal Rumble after an absence of two years.

Ad

After an impressive showing in the Women's Royal Rumble Match, the 33-year-old battled Candice LeRae on the February 7 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. She defeated the WWE Women's Speed Champion to qualify for the upcoming Women's Elimination Chamber Match. Bliss will face Bayley, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Naomi, and Roxanne Perez for an opportunity to challenge for the Women's World Title at WrestleMania 41.

The Five Feet of Fury has paid tributes to Bray Wyatt during her two in-ring appearances. Amid speculation of her joining the Wyatt Sicks, Alexa's new 'Twisted Bliss' merch has dropped in the WWE Shop. She started portraying the character after The Fiend captivated her.

Ad

Trending

The multi-time WWE RAW Women's Champion recently took to her Instagram stories to share her newly launched merchandise with a short message, teasing a return to the 'Twisted Bliss' character.

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

"Something twisted for you," she wrote.

Here is a screenshot of the Instagram story:

Alexa Bliss drops a tease following her new merch launch. [Picture Courtesy: Bliss' Instagram Story]

Wrestling veteran makes massive prediction about Alexa Bliss heading into the WWE Elimination Chamber

Legendary journalist Bill Apter has backed Alexa Bliss to punch her ticket to The Showcase of The Immortals by winning the upcoming Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

Ad

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, hosted by Mac Davis, the NWA Hall of Famer noted that Liv Morgan winning the match in Toronto to set up a WrestleMania clash with The Eradicator (provided she retains her title against IYO SKY on the RAW after the Chamber PLE) makes a lot of sense. He also pointed out that the wrestling promotion is pushing former NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez very hard.

Ad

However, Apter predicted that Bliss would secure the win at the upcoming premium live event, given the reactions she has received from the crowd in attendance.

"Liv [Morgan] makes a lot of sense. They are really pushing Roxanne Perez very highly now. But I think the fans want to see Alexa Bliss in that position. I am gonna go out on a limb, and I am gonna say it's gonna be Alexa Bliss. The fans' reaction to her in the last two weeks has been incredibly explosive," he said. [From 12:10 onwards]

Ad

You can check out Bill Apter's comments in the video below:

The Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event will air live from the Rogers Centre in Toronto this Saturday. It will be interesting to see who secures the all-important win to set up a Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback