Alexa Bliss, Eva Marie, Seth Rollins, and others react to Bayley's injury

WWE SmackDown Superstar Bayley suffered an injury during training and The Role Model will miss nine months of in-ring action as a result.

Bayley suffered the setback while training for her upcoming SmackDown Women's title match against Bianca Belair at WWE Money In The Bank 2021. The announcement was made on WWE's official Twitter handle, and the WWE Universe collectively took to social media to extend its heartfelt wishes to Bayley.

BREAKING NEWS: @itsBayleyWWE has suffered an injury while training and will be out approximately nine months.



A replacement for her match against @BiancaBelairWWE at #MITB will be announced tonight on #SmackDown.https://t.co/qLsf8KTHNp — WWE (@WWE) July 9, 2021

WWE is moving back to doing live shows with the first one being the upcoming July 16 edition of SmackDown. Bayley was one of the biggest stars of the pandemic era and it's a shame that she won't be able to perform in front of fans when they return to WWE shows.

Bayley stayed true to her heel persona while reacting to her injury and blamed the WWE Universe for the same.

"I know what you're thinking and you're thinking that it sucks. Because you wanted to see the longest-reigning SmackDown Women's Champion in history regain what's rightfully hers, to walk into Money in the Bank and beat Bianca Belair once and for all and take back my title. But now I'm hurt and now that I think about it, that's not what you're thinking. You don't care at all! You don't care that I'm hurt, I did this to get better for Money in the Bank, I did this to be the best, I did this for you! So this? Yeah, this is all your fault! And I don't give a damn who they put in my place because they are not as good as me," said Bayley.

The wrestling world reacted to Bayley's injury

A string of superstars posted heartfelt tweets directed towards Bayley after WWE announced she would be out of action for nine months. Let's take a look at some of the most notable reactions to Bayley's injury.

🙏 — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) July 9, 2021

Speedy recovery to one of the absolute best @itsBayleyWWE ❤️❤️🐮 such a huge bummer to hear — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) July 9, 2021

. @itsBayleyWWE is one of the toughest I know. Speedy recovery and sending all the love to you. Thank you for always being you. — The HBIC (@MiaYim) July 9, 2021

. @itsBayleyWWE is one of the most amazing people, ever.. in and out of the ring 💕 — ℭ𝔥𝔞𝔯𝔩𝔦𝔢 𝔊𝔦𝔯𝔩 🎮 (@DakotaKai_WWE) July 9, 2021

Get well soon @itsBayleyWWE 💔 — Auntie Betty Phoenix (@TheBethPhoenix) July 9, 2021

❤️‍🩹My prayers go out to @itsBayleyWWE … she is a warrior and will overcome this & come back better than ever! But I hate to see this happen to someone who sets the bar for @wwe and always shines through whatever is put in her path! Love you bay bay !!! https://t.co/oeGFaEeP0X — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) July 9, 2021

EVERYTHING I TOUCH IS 🔥🔥🔥!! 4th time this year w/ZAZAROW (2 of which have been redacted due to WEATHER & USOGATE 2021) but TONIGHT is as BIG AS IT GETS!! #MITB IMPLICATIONS LOOMING!



AND I’m dedicating this one to my fallen #BFF @itsBayleyWWE! This one’s for you SIS!! https://t.co/a92JOMPn7l — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 10, 2021

Mickie James' reaction to Bayley's injury can be seen here.

❤️‍🩹 @itsBayleyWWE is as strong as they come! Sad to it officially, sending so much love and wishing for a speedy Recovery ❤️‍🩹 #WWBD https://t.co/IAJYq7UhqY — Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) July 9, 2021

Get well soon Bayley 🤍 https://t.co/6lh8T4v9Qm — Indi Wrestling (@indi_hartwell) July 9, 2021

Prayers amd Love for a Speedy and Healthy recovery @itsBayleyWWE 🙏🏿🙏🏿 https://t.co/aQX68ShQ5O — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) July 9, 2021

This is very upsetting news, @itsBayleyWWE always goes above and beyond, and is such a hard worker. But I know she will have an amazing return and speedy recovery, love ya Pam Pam!❤️🙏🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/Qjzv3yAc2a — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) July 9, 2021

It goes without saying that Bayley is going to get possibly the biggest pop of her career when she returns to the ring in the near future. The Sportskeeda community wishes her the very best for a speedy recovery!

