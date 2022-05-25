×
Alexa Bliss exposes fan for threatening to shoot her and her husband [PHOTO]

The former Women's Champion and her husband Ryan Cabrera
Rohit Nath
Modified May 25, 2022 11:34 AM IST
Alexa Bliss has had to go through an unpleasant experience on social media. While threats and bizarre messages aren't uncommon these days on social media, people with any level of popularity always need to be cautious. In an Instagram post, Alexa Bliss exposed a fan for threatening to shoot her and her husband Ryan Cabrera.

Bliss is one of the most popular superstars of this generation. On Instagram alone, she has 5.8 million followers. On 24th May, she posted a photo of a charity event for "The Saving Huey Foundation" which will happen this Friday on the 27th. It will be done in honor of her late pet Larry Steve.

In the aforementioned post, a "fan" was seen making unpleasant comments, and Alexa Bliss responded by stating that she saw his comments threatening to shoot her and her husband Ryan Cabrera. She then revealed that she has turned in the screenshots to the police:

This is crazy man wtf??? https://t.co/qJWxxYecTP

While that highlights one part, the screenshot below reveals more about the nature of the fan's behavior:

The two comments below showcase the fan laughing off threats of a restraining order

This isn't the first time that Alexa Bliss has dealt with social media threats

On Twitter & I really hate that this needs to be said AGAIN - NO, you are not talking to me on any other social outlet, NO- you do not get DMs from a “personal acct” from me, NO - we are NOT dating, NO- I am not asking for $$ - & death threats 2 me & my fiancé are NOT OK

Back in March, Alexa Bliss expressed her anger towards those on social media who were catfishing her and trying to fleece fans for money. She said that she would never ask fans for money and the death threats that she and her husband received were not ok.

Also Read Article Continues below

It's perfectly understandable why Bliss and many other WWE superstars aren't tolerant of death threats. Given instances in the past involving dangerous fans (such as Seth Rollins' attacker, Sonya Deville's house invader, etc.) it's no surprise that superstars are instantly reporting such people to the police.

It's an unfortunate picture of how ugly a certain minority representation of the wrestling fanbase can be, as they don't seem to view superstars as human beings who are just doing their jobs.

Was Sonya Deville a corrupt official? We asked her this hard-hitting question in an exclusive.

Edited by Neda Ali
