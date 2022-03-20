"NOT OK"- Alexa Bliss sends an important message to her fans

Alexa Bliss has yet again urged her fans to stop falling for catfishers who pretend to be her on social media.

Bliss is one of the most popular female stars in all of WWE. She boasts a whopping 5.6 million followers on Instagram and 1.7 million followers on Twitter.

With such a large fan following, it isn't surprising that Bliss receives tons of messages from fans on a daily basis. Unfortunately, the former women's champion has had to deal with some crazy fans over the years.

She sent out a bunch of tweets earlier tonight, requesting that her fans stop falling for scammers who pretend to be her on social media sites. Bliss finished off by urging them to stop sending death threats to her, as well as her fiance Ryan Cabrera.

"On Twitter & I really hate that this needs to be said AGAIN - NO, you are not talking to me on any other social outlet, NO- you do not get DMs from a “personal acct” from me, NO - we are NOT dating, NO- I am not asking for $$ - & death threats 2 me & my fiancé are NOT OK," wrote Bliss.

You can check out her tweet below:

Lexi Kaufman @AlexaBliss_WWE On Twitter & I really hate that this needs to be said AGAIN - NO, you are not talking to me on any other social outlet, NO- you do not get DMs from a “personal acct” from me, NO - we are NOT dating, NO- I am not asking for $$ - & death threats 2 me & my fiancé are NOT OK On Twitter & I really hate that this needs to be said AGAIN - NO, you are not talking to me on any other social outlet, NO- you do not get DMs from a “personal acct” from me, NO - we are NOT dating, NO- I am not asking for $$ - & death threats 2 me & my fiancé are NOT OK

She stated in another tweet that whoever was pretending to be her was not her and that fans should stop communicating with that person.

Lexi Kaufman @AlexaBliss_WWE Lexi Kaufman @AlexaBliss_WWE On Twitter & I really hate that this needs to be said AGAIN - NO, you are not talking to me on any other social outlet, NO- you do not get DMs from a “personal acct” from me, NO - we are NOT dating, NO- I am not asking for $$ - & death threats 2 me & my fiancé are NOT OK On Twitter & I really hate that this needs to be said AGAIN - NO, you are not talking to me on any other social outlet, NO- you do not get DMs from a “personal acct” from me, NO - we are NOT dating, NO- I am not asking for $$ - & death threats 2 me & my fiancé are NOT OK Whoever you are communicating with pretending to be me IS NOT ME. Do not continue communication twitter.com/alexabliss_wwe… Whoever you are communicating with pretending to be me IS NOT ME. Do not continue communication twitter.com/alexabliss_wwe…

Alexa Bliss then reiterated that death threats are not ok.

Alexa Bliss has warned fans about catfishers in the past as well

In late 2021, Bliss sent out a tweet addressed to her fans, making it clear that she only has a single Twitter and Instagram account.

"For those who think they’ve spoken to me on a “private account” or “Google hangout” or any other form of communication - it is not me. It is someone pretending to be me. I hate that I have to repeat this so much. This is my only acct & I only have 1 IG," Bliss wrote.

Alexa Bliss and several other wrestlers have had issues with catfishers in the past. For those who aren't aware, catfishers are people who pretend to be someone else online. Scammers take advantage of gullible people on the web, and extract money from them.

Last year, an unruly fan attacked Seth Rollins on an episode of WWE RAW. It was later revealed that the fan was a victim of a scammer, who extracted money from him by pretending to be Rollins.

Sportskeeda urges fans to be wary of catfishers/scammers who pretend to be their favorite WWE Superstars on social media sites.

How did Scott Hall repay a WWE Hall of Famer in a major way? Find out here.

Edited by Debottam Saha