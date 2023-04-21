Alexa Bliss furious over recent change; sends out a warning pointing out major danger

Alexa Bliss is not happy at the moment and knows who is to blame. The WWE Superstar has been absent for some time from programming, and while it's not certain when she will return, it's clear that she had some issues to air, albeit on a different matter.

Over the last few days, several WWE Superstars and other celebrities who didn't pay for Twitter Blue lost their verification marks. This has naturally given rise to copycat accounts taking over the platform. They are pretending to be celebrities and paying for a verification mark.

There is a natural chance that some will use this opportunity to scam fans pretending to be WWE Superstars. Fans fell victim to such scams even before, but the verification protected them as they could identify who the real star was.

Alexa Bliss was outraged over Twitter taking away the verification mark and let the company know the same. She tagged the company saying they were responsible from that moment on for paying back the people who got scammed by a "verified" Alexa Bliss account.

The WWE Superstar was clearly furious and even included the hashtag "#DumbestThingsEver," worried about the possibility of fans getting scammed.

Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera @AlexaBliss_WWE

… this one’s on you now. #DumbestThingEver @Twitter - YOU are now responsible for Paying back the people who get scammed by a “verified” Alexa bliss accounts… this one’s on you now. @Twitter - YOU are now responsible for Paying back the people who get scammed by a “verified” Alexa bliss accounts … this one’s on you now. ✌️#DumbestThingEver

Alexa Bliss was mostly supported by fans about the issue regarding the lack of a verification mark

While there were a couple of detractors, as always, for the most part, fans supported Bliss' viewpoint on the dangers of fans being scammed.

GG 🌷Resident of the Island of Relevancy🎗🐕‍🦺🏝 @SmallcageGG @AlexaBliss_WWE @Twitter You're 100% right. You're not the only one who lost their tick marks: all your colleagues have - and your official Adam Pearce has already protested about it. Work with WWE and Triple H to get those blue tick marks back before the scammers make a mess of the situation @AlexaBliss_WWE @Twitter You're 100% right. You're not the only one who lost their tick marks: all your colleagues have - and your official Adam Pearce has already protested about it. Work with WWE and Triple H to get those blue tick marks back before the scammers make a mess of the situation

Jamie Ann Morgan @jamiemorgan5984 @AlexaBliss_WWE



Or people should realize that you wouldn't ask anybody for money @Twitter YesOr people should realize that you wouldn't ask anybody for money @AlexaBliss_WWE @Twitter YesOr people should realize that you wouldn't ask anybody for money

Tyler Mitchell ♋️ @TheTBiggz79 @AlexaBliss_WWE @Twitter All originally verified celebs should have gold verification. It’s valid for Alexa to say this along with many others who have had stolen identity and had countless fans get scammed by people claiming to be celebs wanting money from them. @AlexaBliss_WWE @Twitter All originally verified celebs should have gold verification. It’s valid for Alexa to say this along with many others who have had stolen identity and had countless fans get scammed by people claiming to be celebs wanting money from them.

When a fan tried to criticize her, Bliss hit back at him. The fan said that the old method promoted the idea of some people being less important. Bliss said that was not the point, as it was dangerous to have someone impersonate them to scam others.

Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera @AlexaBliss_WWE @ItsAllGoodmanNM @Twitter Has nothing to be with being equal. It has to do with scamming. & real identities instead of fake accounts who try to scam people. Obviously you haven’t experienced someone stealing your identity to scam from innocent people. Nice try 8 bucks. @ItsAllGoodmanNM @Twitter Has nothing to be with being equal. It has to do with scamming. & real identities instead of fake accounts who try to scam people. Obviously you haven’t experienced someone stealing your identity to scam from innocent people. Nice try 8 bucks.

Other fans also sent her good wishes and said that they hoped she would return to in-ring action soon.

Chris1414 @Chris14149 @AlexaBliss_WWE @Twitter Go back to being the Goddess, because that’s the closest to who you are outside of kayfabe. @AlexaBliss_WWE @Twitter Go back to being the Goddess, because that’s the closest to who you are outside of kayfabe.

With lots of celebrities voicing their protest, it will be interesting to see if that leads to any changes.

What do you think about Twitter taking away the verification mark? Voice your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes