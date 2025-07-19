Alexa Bliss gets a new WWE name

Alexa Bliss has become a prominent part of WWE programming over the last several weeks, with her tag team with Charlotte Flair receiving a good response from fans. Little Miss Bliss was present in The Queen's corner for her match on SmackDown, which also inspired Bliss to give herself a new name.Bliss and Flair were named the 'Allies of Convenience' a few weeks ago. The duo challenged for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at the Evolution Premium Live Event but ended up coming short. However, their championship pursuit continued on SmackDown, where Charlotte revealed that they would face Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez for the gold at SummerSlam.The Queen was also in action on the blue brand, where she faced Raquel in a singles match. Alexa Bliss came out to support her partner and even helped her pick up the win. Following the show, Little Miss Bliss gave herself a new name on X:&quot;Your favorite Fear-leader,&quot; she wrote.WWE veteran questioned Alexa Bliss' storyline with Charlotte FlairAlexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair have been involved in a storyline ever since the former returned from a brief hiatus. However, the program has not gone down well with Vince Russo, who noted he still does not understand the motive behind them joining forces while speaking on BroDown:&quot;We go to Charlotte and Alexa for the 89th time. We're friends, we're not friends. I got a T-shirt that says we're not friends, but I want you to come out to the ring tonight so that you could help me because I helped you last week. What does this mean? What does any of this mean, man?&quot; [10:35 onwards]While Bliss and Charlotte Flair failed to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at Evolution, they will have a chance to win the gold at SummerSlam. However, many speculate that the two will once again come up short, leading to a feud between them.