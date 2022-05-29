"Stay in your lane" - Alexa Bliss hits back at male WWE RAW star on Twitter

Alexa Bliss has taken exception to comments that Corey Graves made about her on the latest episode of WWE RAW.

Bliss defeated Nikki A.S.H. in a three-minute match to record her third televised victory in a row. Towards the end of the contest, Graves claimed that the five-time Women’s Champion was “in cruise control” and lacked urgency in the ring.

Writing on Twitter, Bliss made it clear that she did not appreciate the commentator’s analysis of her performance.

This is not the first time that Graves has received backlash for something he said on commentary. He recently angered many fans on social media by referring to Naomi and Sasha Banks’ RAW walkout as “unprofessional.”

It has since emerged that he was likely told to make the comment about Naomi and Banks by one of WWE’s higher-ups. Regarding the remarks about Bliss, it is unclear whether Graves’ criticism was fed to him via a headset or whether he came up with the lines himself.

What else did Corey Graves say about Alexa Bliss?

Throughout the match, Graves mentioned how Nikki A.S.H. has a strong work ethic and willingness to improve. He also repeatedly questioned whether Bliss’ recent absence from WWE was affecting her performance.

The announcer went one step further in his criticism of Bliss when Nikki A.S.H. took control of the match in the corner.

“I’ve gotta be honest with you, Alexa Bliss is showing no sense of urgency tonight,” Graves said. “Bliss is like she’s coming in here in cruise control and Nikki, however, has her foot on the gas pedal, looking to make a name at Bliss’ expense.” [1:49-2:02]

Following Graves’ comment, Bliss knocked her opponent to the ring canvas with a boot to the chin. Seconds later, she hit her Twisted Bliss finisher from the top rope to pick up a pinfall victory.

Byron Saxton referenced the comments after the match, telling his fellow announcer that Bliss “stepped up when it mattered.” Graves agreed with Saxton, but he still felt that we have not seen “the Alexa Bliss of old just yet.”

