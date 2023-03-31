Alexa Bliss' husband gets threatened by a fan ahead of WrestleMania 39, Bliss responds

Alexa Bliss' husband, Ryan Cabrera, was threatened on social media ahead of WrestleMania 39.

A Twitter user admitted to making his way over to Los Angeles to confront Cabrera in real-life. Taking to Twitter, he also put Bliss on notice.

In reaction to this, Bliss responded on Twitter by calling them out. From Bliss' response, one can make out that this wasn't the first time she was threatened by this particular person.

"Oh great… he’s back with his threats." wrote Bliss

Alexa Bliss spoke about her current absence from WWE television

Alexa Bliss has been absent from WWE programming for the past few weeks. She recently addressed her absence and spoke about the possibility of a return.

Speaking on Behind The Velvet Rope, Bliss asked the WWE Universe to stay calm. She also opened up about her ventures outside of professional wrestling. Bliss said:

"It's funny how you take time to do one thing, and everyone thinks you just left. Yes, calm down. It wasn't like [a dismissive], 'they know where to find me.' It was [reassuring], 'Guys, they know where to find me. They know I'm doing The Masked Singer. Calm down.' It's just so funny how people jump to conclusions on everything... There is always something going on, especially in WWE. You always have to expect the unexpected,"

The former RAW Women's Champion continued:

"I would assume so," Bliss said when asked if she would be back soon. "I've been working up a little something. We'll see. WrestleMania is coming up. Who knows what's going to happen?"

Bliss' last WWE match was back at the Royal Rumble premium live event when she unsuccessfully challenged Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship.

She was also unsuccessful in beating The EST on a previous edition of RAW prior to the Royal Rumble PLE.

