Alexa Bliss makes big comments about Ronda Rousey's absence from WWE

Alexa Bliss is busy promoting her new podcast 'Uncool with Alexa Bliss,' and the Former Women's Champion recently joined Vicente Beltrán for an interview.

During the chat, Bliss was asked whether the WWE and Women's division have changed since Ronda Rousey decided to go on a hiatus.

Has Ronda Rousey's absence affected the WWE?

Alexa Bliss doesn't think that Rousey stepping away from WWE has changed the company. Little Miss Bliss highlighted the fact that the roster is dependant on more than one talent. Bliss was quick to note that Rousey reached an impressive level in the WWE due to the women she worked with during her rookie year.

Bliss explained that a 'lot of bodies laid down for Ronda Rousey's success.' Alexa Bliss put over the entire women's division of the WWE and said that every performer under the company's wing has the ability to be a main eventer.

She ended her statement by saying that while it was good to have Ronda Rousey and her star power in the WWE, it was all a collective effort.

"You know, I don't think it's changed that much. Our whole roster is dependent on more than just one person. And I think that there wouldn't be an impact of Ronda Rousey if it wasn't for the women opposite of her in the ring, helping her get there. You know, a lot of bodies laid down for her success. And it just goes to show that all of our women can be main eventers and all of our women can have that spotlight. Obviously, it was great having Ronda in WWE, but not much really — it's a group effort, and a team effort." H/t 411Mania.com

Ronda Rousey WWE status update and Alexa Bliss' ongoing character transformation

Ronda Rousey recently made waves after she was spotted training with a WWE Hall of Famer's daughter. She even teased an in-ring return by revealing her desire to have a match against a top RAW Superstar. Rousey will be back, but we don't have a timeline for her return as of this writing.

As for Alexa Bliss, the former Women's Champion is currently undergoing an epic yet gradual character transformation on SmackDown. Bliss has already delivered the Sister Abigail on Lacey Evans and Nikki Cross, and the mere mention of The Fiend sends Bliss in a state of trance. Bliss' character transformation angle is one of the hottest storylines on WWE TV, and it is only expected to get better in the upcoming few weeks.