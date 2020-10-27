Alexa Bliss makes an instant impact on her Firefly Fun House appearance

While this wasn't her debut appearance inside the Firefly Fun House, this was the longest one. For over a year and a half now, Bray Wyatt had been carrying the Firefly Fun House by himself.

There have been some special visitors like Seth Rollins and John Cena, but one never came out the same and one hadn't appeared since. On the latest episode of RAW, Alexa Bliss was seen with her new look, demonstrating her role in the Firefly Fun House.

Alexa Bliss gave the Ramblin' Rabbit tea. As we know, he is the character who dies almost every time. When asked about what she put in the tea, Alexa Bliss revealed at the end that she had added arsenic to it - killing him once again in the process.

Alexa Bliss would then reveal later on that she would be hosting a Moment of Bliss with Randy Orton before Bray Wyatt looked back to see a recollection of Randy Orton burning his compound back in 2017.

It was a short episode of Firefly Fun House but Alexa Bliss added a lot to it. Given their costumes, it seemed clear that they were going for a darker version of Alice in Wonderland.

Will Alexa Bliss continue to add to Bray Wyatt's character?

Alexa Bliss moving out of the women's division to align with Bray Wyatt has been one of the best things to happen to her career. She hasn't found singles Championship success in well over two years now, but that doesn't mean that the last two years haven't been productive for her.

Joining Bray Wyatt and the Firefly Fun House has been a big boost to her character and she seems to have embraced her new role away from the WWE Women's division.

It'll be interesting to see how she continues to add to Bray Wyatt's character. Bray Wyatt hasn't been aligned with anyone since Matt Hardy, and even the nature of that alliance was temporary until both men took an extensive hiatus.