Alexa Bliss makes an interesting comment about past character after RAW

Former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss made an interesting comment about her past gimmick after this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

After being away from WWE television for a while, during which time she married Ryan Cabrera, Bliss returned on RAW three weeks ago. With a new gimmick that has shades of her original The Goddess character, Bliss has been on a winning streak on the red brand. This week, she defeated Doudrop in a singles match on the show.

After the show, Little Miss Bliss took to Twitter to send an interesting message, stating that she misses "that" version of herself. She hasn't specified which version she is talking about, and fans are speculating it to either be her dark character or her original Goddess gimmick.

"To be fair … I miss that version of me too," wrote Alexa Bliss.

Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera @AlexaBliss_WWE To be fair … I miss that version of me too 🤘🏻 To be fair … I miss that version of me too 🤘🏻

Vince Russo questions Alexa Bliss' new gimmick

While Bliss no longer has her dark supernatural gimmick on RAW anymore, she still carries her doll Lilly with her. The doll was introduced last year after The Goddess ended her alliance with Bray Wyatt, revealing Lilly as her friend and source of power.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW a couple of weeks ago, former WWE head writer Vince Russo questioned why Alexa still has her doll with her even after she has changed her gimmick.

"She's [Alexa Bliss] got this new rocker-type music and a new gimmick, but she still has the doll. The only thing I could think of as a shoot is like there are 10,000 of those dolls in the warehouse and they gotta sell. Seriously, otherwise why would she still have it if it's not a part of the gimmick at all?" said Vince Russo.

Fans have been wanting to see Alexa Bliss back in the main event picture on Monday Night RAW. With WWE booking her on a winning streak on the red brand, this could potentially be a plan to slowly build her up again as a top singles star.

