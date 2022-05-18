Ex-WWE personality does not understand why Alexa Bliss still needs Lilly in her gimmick (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo shared his thoughts on Alexa Bliss' recent return on RAW.

The Five Feet of Fury returned to the red brand two weeks back with a squash win over Sonya Deville, who was relieved of her duties as a WWE official on the same show.

Although Bliss' second return of the year saw the supernatural elements of her previous gimmick reduced or completely gone, she still had the doll Lilly with her.

Speaking about Alexa's latest return to the company on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo said he feels the doll will be used as a prop to sell a bunch of merch:

"She's got this new rocker-type music and a new gimmick, but she still has the doll. The only thing I could think of as a shoot is like there are 10,000 of those dolls in the warehouse and they gotta sell. Seriously, otherwise why would she still have it if it's not a part of the gimmick at all?" (from 47:50 to 48:14)

Alexa Bliss was in action on WWE RAW this week

A week after bolstering the RAW Women's division by making an unexpected return, Alexa Bliss took on Sonya Deville in a rematch from last week.

The former RAW Women's Champion took less than a minute to defeat Deville last time. Although the bout went on for a longer duration this week, Bliss ultimately hit Sonya with a DDT to pick up the victory.

Alexa Bliss' return to RAW a couple of weeks back was the second time she returned to WWE in 2022. Little Miss Bliss was also present in the Women's Elimination Chamber match in Saudi Arabia.

