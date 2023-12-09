Alexa Bliss, Natalya, and more stars react to WWE Superstar's heartbreaking update

Alexa Bliss, Natalya, and more WWE names have reacted to a superstar's heartbreaking update.

Baron Corbin spent several years on the main roster before heading back to NXT earlier this year. The veteran signed with the company in 2012 and has had a stellar career with the promotion so far. He captured the United States Championship once during his time on the main roster.

The 39-year-old took to Instagram today to announce that his dog, "Xander", has passed away. He noted that Xander shared a bond with his children and that hopefully, his spirit will live on. You can check out Corbin's heartfelt message in his Instagram post below.

Former WWE Superstar Aleister Black, now known as Malakai Black in AEW, Jacy Jayne, Braun Strowman, Alexa Bliss, Natalya, Matt Cardona, and more stars reacted to Baron Corbin's heartbreaking update and sent him condolences for his loss.

Stars react to Corbin's heartbreaking Instagram post.

Carmelo Hayes defeated Baron Corbin on the June 27 edition of NXT to retain the NXT Championship. It will be interesting to see if the veteran gets an opportunity to return to the main roster down the line.

Do you miss Baron Corbin on WWE's main roster? Sound off in the comments section below.

